Concessionaires Invest $300m In Customs Modernisation Project – CG

The comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), has disclosed that the Concessionaire for the Customs modernisation project also known as e-customs, has invested over $300million in the project.

The concessionaires for the controversial modernisation project are Bergman Securities Consultant and suppliers limited as the project sponsor, Africa Finance Corporation, UFC as lead financier while Huawei Technologies will be trained as lead technical service provider.

The concession however, generated so much controversy with several court cases and a court Order stopping the implementation of the project. Also, lately some top Customs officers have written to President Bola Tinubu to cancel the project.

However, speaking to journalists after observing parades of Cadets at the Customs Training College (CTC), Ikeja, the Customs CG, said the project is a Public Private Partnership (PPP), and at no cost to the government.

According to him, the modernisation was to put the Nigeria Customs at par with its contemporaries across the world who have moved to paperless transaction.

“Government won’t take anything out of its budget, their (concessionaires) repayment will come from Customs collection and we will finance this to get more revenue. They will deploy their money and they have to recoup their money. As at today, they have put over $300miliion on ground to be able to get to where we are.