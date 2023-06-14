Financial inclusion: IMF Advocates 5 Priority Policy Options For Nigeria

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has highlighted five priority policy options for fostering financial inclusion in Africa’s biggest economy.

They are further increase in financial access points, promote digital financial services, improve financial literacy, upgrade framework for fintech operations and enhance Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) features and uses.

“Financial inclusion rates have gradually improved but still fall short of the targets adopted in Nigeria’s 2012 financial inclusion strategy,” the international organisation said in a recent report.

It said the share of the adult population with a bank account has consistently increased and now accounts for more than two-thirds of financially-included individuals.

“However, this bankarisation has been sourced in large part by integrating those having used the non-bank and informal financial sector,” it added.

Financial inclusion is when individuals and businesses have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs – transactions, payments, savings, credit and insurance – delivered in a responsible and sustainable way, according to the World Bank.