NAICOM Backs Confab On Local Content Implementation In Insurance Industry  

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has accepted to lead discussion at the 2023 National Conference on ‘Building Local Content Synergy between the Insurance Industry and Oil and Gas Sector.’

Commissioner for insurance/CEO, NAICOM, Sunday Thomas, who has confirmed the regulators’ participation, has also accepted to be the keynote speaker at the conference being organised by STANMEG Communications, publishers of Oriental News Nigeria Online.

The conference is bringing together key stakeholders and regulatory agencies in both the oil and gas industry and insurance sector to brainstorm on the benefits and challenges while implementing the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, particularly, sections 49 and 50, which deals with insurance of oil and gas activities.

The event, scheduled to hold on Thursday July 20, 2023 in Ikeja Lagos, will see NAICOM leading the insurance industry to examine key issues that might be posing challenges for the industry in exploring huge opportunities provided by the Act. Similarly, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) would provide insight to possibilities and value creation which the Act presents.

