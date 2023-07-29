Conflict Resolution: WPO Unveils Peace Advisers To Assist Federal Gov’t

The World Peace Organisation (WPO) has called for the establishment of state-level and community-level peace-building mechanisms across the country for effective conflict resolution.

This is as the organisation released a list of its peace ambassadors to assist the President Bola Tinubu-led government on peace-building.

Among those appointed by the WPO as peace ambassadors is the General Manager, Digital and Publications, The Punch Newspaper, Mr Ademola Oni.

Also named ambassadors are the National President, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Dr Chris Isiguzo; Mr Malah Usman; ashir Maidugu; Abubakar Mohammed; Olorogun Aguariavwodo; Chief Uche Nworah; Ijeoma Okoli; Princess Enna Ifodo; Felicia Uju Ogbozi; Adebayo Abiodun; Hajiya Hadiza Kabir; Dr. Sam Okey Nwosu, and Evang. Raphael Nwadavid.

Also, Peace Advisers include; StellaRita Awele Nwachukwu Asogwa, Dr. Bako Mohammed, Ahmad Abdullahi Ahmad, Ahmed Mohammed Bello, Alh. Abdulmumuni Mamman, Arum Paul Ifeanyichukwu, Dame Adetope Tychus, Dr. Kabir Ali, Engr.Benedict A.Orjime, Hon. Rose Ogechukwu Michael, Hon. Taiye Ibrahim Marafa, Ma’aji Lawan Muhammed, Mutawalli Kachalla Barko, Osaretin Ogiemwense, Rabiu Garba, Zeenat Idris and Ifeoma Scholarstica Nwachukwu.