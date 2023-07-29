Labour Walks Out Of Meeting With Gov’t Over Lack Of ‘Quorum’

The resumed meeting of the Presidential Steering Committee on Subsidy Palliatives, which was scheduled to hold Friday, ended abruptly as the Labour team walked out over alleged lack of readiness of government’s team.

It would be recalled that the committee had at the end of it last meeting, which was held on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, agreed to meet again two days later to receive briefings from three subcommittees.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) delegation, led by its President, Joe Ajaero, arrived the Chief of Staff’s Conference Room at about 5pm, but had to leave soon into the meeting, citing the absence of those to brief.

The Labour team accused the federal government of using the meetings as a pretext to deceive Nigerians, claiming that government officials, who are members of the subcommittees were no where to be found.

Recall that three subcommittees, the Mass Transit, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Cash transfer subcommittees, were supposed to be present to brief the Steering Committee on the measures put in place to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on the workers.