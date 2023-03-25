An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ogun State and the national chairman, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), Otunba Yomi Odunowo, has celebrated the president-elect Bola Tinubu and Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun over their victory at the just-concluded presidential and governorship polls respectively.

He said their triumph was a true reflection of the trust Nigerians reposed in them to take the country and Ogun State to greater heights.

In a statement by his special adviser on media, Mr Seyi Shodipo, the APC leader said Tinubu and Abiodun’s election were resounding and well- deserved.

While wishing Asiwaju Tinubu and Abiodun successful tenures in office, the AATSG national chairman thanked the people for voting the APC and for their support for the much-desired renewed hope.

The APC administration at both the federal and state levels, Odunowo said, is determined to ensure that the needed infrastructure for the overall development of the country are put in place.

The APC chieftain equally appreciated the onerous contributions of the entire members of AATSG, an independent support group solely funded by him across the country, for ensuring the actualisation of the victory of the president-elect and the Ogun State governor-elect.

He stated that Nigerians in general were appreciative of the human and material resources deployed by the AATSG in promoting the aspirations of both Tinubu, Abiodun and other APC candidates in the various elections via media promotions, text messages and interpersonal campaigns.

Odunowo stressed that the group strongly promoted the aspirations of the party’s candidates across the country based on the group’s independent assessment, which adjudged both Tinubu and Abiodun the best candidates for the presidential and Ogun State governorship races respectively, noting that the APC government would do the country proud by bringing about the much expected accelerated development in the performance of agriculture, education, healthcare delivery, road infrastructure, improvement in electricity supply, virile economy and other social services.