The embattled chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue State chapter, Comrade Austin Agada has called for all party members to put the past behind them and work in synergy to reposition the party in the state adding that the most important thing is the end result.

Agada who disclosed this in Makurdi while interacting with the media on the judgement by the Benue State High Court sitting in Makurdi which set aside the interim order restraining him from performing his functions as chairman of APC thanked the judiciary for restoring law and order within the party.

But, in a swift reaction, the APC State acting chairman, Benjamin Omakolo, said in the event that a wrong vacation is done in the high court it has already been appealed against.

“Whether the order restraining comrade Agada from parading himself as the chairman is vacated or not, the fact that he has been suspended by his ward still places a ban on him to be able to function as APC chairman in Benue State,”Omakolo added.

He added, “It will interest you to know that even in the court ruling nothing concerning my person or role as the acting chairman was mentioned. So, I still remain the valid acting state chairman of the APC in Benue State. I remain the one who pilots the affairs of the APC and the APC family takes instructions and directives from my office as the acting chairman of APC in the state.”

However, Agada said “the APC in the state in the past few weeks have witnessed feverish but unnecessary clandestine plots for the soul of the leadership of the Party.

“But I remain grateful to the judiciary which is the statutory arbiter for engendering law and order, which they did on Monday, 12th February, 2024 to put a halt to these clandestine move by a landmark ruling by no less a personage than the Honourable Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice A. Ikpambese”

Agada said, “the APC is a party that is founded firmly and deeply rooted in unalloyed respect for the rule of law, I extend my thanks to the judiciary for its courageous stand in the face of daunting institutional pressures and challenges.

“I want to commend the secretary to the government of the federation, Sen. George Akume for his unparalleled devotion to the good fortunes of our party and delivery of the dividends of democracy to Benue State and Nigeria at large in realisation of the renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government, you are an icon that deserves our continuous prayers, best wishes and support.

“We reiterate our support for the APC administration of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth IAlia. We call for synergy amongst all party members and those in public offices to collectively deliver APC’s campaign promises to the long suffering people of Benue State.

“The APC is a great tree that shelters all and in the spirit of brotherhood let us strive to water rather than cut down its roots. I assure that going forward, the Benue APC under my leadership will continue to accommodate all shades of opinions and continuously engage critical stakeholders and party men in general towards making our party a people-centred party” Agada said.