Edo State gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the Labour Party (LP) Tom Iseghohi said in spite of his non-support for zoning, Edo State electorates should respect the zoning agreement on the govenrorship office reached 25 years ago.

The aspirant, who noted that the Labour Party would win the election with or without zoning, however said going by the power rotation agreement reached 25 years ago, Edo Central is supposed to produce the next president.

Iseghohi, who stated this while speaking to journalists in Abuja after submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms at the headquarters of the Labour Party, said Edo people love his party and its ideology.

He however said security is a major issue he will tackle if he emerges governor.

“We have massive security problems in Edo State. Without security no development. So, we are going to invest in security,” Iseghohi said, adding that as a known expert in capitalisation, he knows how to channel the resources of the state for the benefit of everyone.

“I am a known expert in capitalisation. That I will do for the benefit of Edo State. Within the first year, every local government will have an improved power.

“I am focusing on things that are practicable. I am going to make Edo State a logistics state,” Iseghohi said, adding that within the first three years, he will improve the infrastructure and create more jobs for the people, especially the youths who will now see it as unfashionable to move abroad.

“I will be creating power in major cities. Edo will be a good example for other state governments in Nigeria to emulate if I am voted in,” Iseghohi.

On the issue of zoning in the state, Iseghohi said he doesn’t believe in zoning but added that since the state has been practising zoning in the last 25 years, it is the turn for Edo central to produce the governor adding that he hails from Edo central.

“I don’t believe in zoning. However, we have three senatorial districts in Edo State. We have Edo North, Edo South and Edo Central. 25 years ago, a deal was struck for zoning and Edo North and South have done their teams. It is now the time of Edo Central which is the zone I came from.

“A contract is a contract. The contract should be completed for a central person to become governor. After that we can also look for another person. I happen to be from Edo central and I am the best to be the governor,” Iseghohi said.

Reacting on the issue of consensus in their party, the Labour Party, aspirant Iseghohi said he has called on other aspirants to collapse their structure and support his ambition.

“If they want consensus, I’ve called on other aspirants to collapse their structure and join me. One thing you will learn about me, I am someone who believes that the foundation of any country is the family unit.

“So, as I was thinking about what party to join in 2022 I decided on the Labour Party. But this journey started in 2022. We started by trying to strengthen the family. The Labour Party ideology is 100 percent aligned with my ideology. The people of Edo believe in the Labour Party and we are going to take over the state,” Iseghohi added.