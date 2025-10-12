Exodus 15:11

I see somebody reading this message today, if you can shout a ten fold “Amen”; your stubborn enemies are in trouble, in the name of Jesus!

At the voice of that God of wonders, all opposition scatter. If He has not spoken, it’s another thing. But once He speaks, that is it. Many come to church, but they don’t really believe. They doubt a lot, many have educated themselves above faith. Many have accepted the conditions of the enemy. Many have accepted the verdict of the enemy, that “well, you will continue to live in this problem, it is permanent”.

Many think it strange that “I will build a house, I will do this great thing, I will run a multi million naira business”. Many don’t believe. The enemy has put many minds in a straight jacket, and God is waiting for us to break out of that jacket. Some have looked at the whole of the family, and said “nobody have ever done well in this family”.

So, he thinks because of that,p he’s not going anywhere, instead of believing God that his own case is different. I am inviting such people here this morning, to connect to the God of wonders, by the power in the Blood of Jesus!

The God of wonders can over-answer your prayers, and give you a net breaking breakthrough that will shock your friends and surprise your enemies.

When that Awesome God appears at your battle front, that is the need of that battle. He can give you a net breaking breakthrough

While the Mountain of Fire was still at our old location (60, old Yaba road, Lagos), we had a woman coming for our meeting. In the city where she lives, this woman; she had the best school and the school fees was cheap. We don’t know how she does it, but good school and cheap fees. A lot of parents were taking their children there. One day, she got a letter, and the letter was written in blood. I have never seen such a thing before, they wrote it in blood.

The letter reads “madam, are you the only one in this place running school? Close this school or you die within seven days”. She was scared and she brought the letters to me. I saw it, and I said ‘okay, the people who have written this letter, they have made a huge mistake’. So we got to the service that time, and some people who were with us, at the old location, will remember that I stretched the letter up. I said ‘this letter was written to one of our sisters, written in blood. Everybody point at that letter, and shout “back to the sender, you shall drink your own blood and eat your own flesh”.’ Everybody prayed with anger, and we burnt the letter.

And true, they tried to kill her. 14 people, armed, went to her house at night. But then, they made a holy mistake. They didn’t know that the woman had a swimming pool.

So, as they were jumping into her compound through the wall, they were all jumping into the swimming pool. All the 14 armed robbers jumped into the swimming pool. When they fell into the pool, they were so destabilized. They ran out again, and they claimed the wall and jumped back.

But then, there was a fat man among them, who could not swim. The others tried to drag him away but he was too fat. When a fat man becomes armed robber, he has problem indeed. They couldn’t get him out, because he was too huge and too big. So they left him, and went away. Madam was sleeping in the house, she didn’t know what was going on. I pray that your enemies shall be confused in the name of Jesus!

So the next morning when she woke up, she found a fat man inside the swimming pool and a gun. She was shocked, so she called the police. By the time the police came and they saw the man, the police knew who sent them, and that’s how they arrested all of them.

I am praying for somebody here, that any enemy that is writing evil letter against you, whether physical or spiritual letter; with a ten fold “Amen”, bury them in the name of Jesus!

When men have come to their width end, that is the beginning of divine operation of the God of wonders. That is where He starts work.

Let me share this testimony. Many years ago, I was a student in the University of Reading (England), and we use to have Pan-African Christian fellowship.

One Nigerian brother came for that meeting. I said to him, that “Mr. man, surrender your life to Jesus”.