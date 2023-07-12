Constitution Amendment: Lagos Assembly Pushes For State Police

Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the National Assembly (NASS) to commence the process that would lead to establishment of state police in the country.

The House also called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to as a matter of urgency equip the Neighbourhood Safety Corps of the state so that its personnel could effectively perform the task of community policing.

According to the speaker of the House, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa these actions would stem the increasing spate of insecurity in the country.

Obasa noted with concern the recent attacks on communities in some states of the federation with many citizens losing their lives and belongings.

Recalling some of the latest attacks, the speaker said he read about the killing of some residents in Plateau State as well as the abduction of the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr. Paul Omotoso.

The speaker said though the Assembly had consistently clamoured for the establishment of state police, it is an appropriate time for the Senate and the House of Representatives to begin an amendment of the Constitution to contain the creation of the alternative policing system.