Senate Will Facilitate Adequate Funding Of Education, Says Bamidele

Senate majority leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has assured Nigerians that the 10th Senate will strive to facilitate improved budgetary funding for the country‘s education sector.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator, who is representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said President Bola Tinubu‘s friendly posture to education would complement the position being espoused by Senator Godswill Akpabio-led Senate that the sector must be funded properly to benefit Nigeria.

The federal lawmaker who stated that the measure remains the best way to rescue education from total collapse and reversed the decadence in the sector said it will make it functional as a potent weapon to combat poverty.

Bamidele, who was represented by his senior legislative aide, Hon. Bunmi Oguntuase, said this in Aramoko Ekiti, Ekiti West local government area yesterday while distributing 10,000 textbooks to 5,000 students in 50 secondary schools in all the local councils of the senatorial district.

The Senate leader who alluded to Tinubu‘s promise that proper funding of education remains a top priority of his government lamented the recurrent federal government‘s negation of the 26 percent prescribed by UNESCO as budgetary funding to the sector, describing this as the greatest undoing of education in the country.

He said, „Education remains a leveler between the children of the rich and poor in any society. It is the most potent instrument we can use to combat poverty and insecurity. This has been the position of President Tinubu and the current Senate.