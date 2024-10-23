The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review has said it will engage the Nigerian Governors Forum, Nigeria Guild of Editors, Conference of Speakers of State Legislature, Chairmen of the 18 Political Parties, and Civil Society Organisations, amongst others, in activities for the ongoing review.

Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Committee, Hon Benjamin Kalu, who made this known during the panel meeting in Abuja, also said the House will hold an international legislative dialogue on women on October 28 and zonal public hearings in January.

Delivering his remarks, Kalu assured that the committee was on track to deliver a new Constitution to Nigerians by December 2025, noting that the essence of the engagements is to get the input of various stakeholders and brief them on what the committee is doing.

He said the committee will be divided into subcommittees to carry out most of its assignments. These subcommittees will not be exhaustive, as additional members will be added later to ensure everyone’s participation.

The sub-committee members, according to thematic areas, include Local Government Matters, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, Hon. Onwuzibe Ginger Obinna, Hon. Aliyu Wakili Boya, Hon Jimbo Inemesiti Clement, Hon. Ibrahim Tukura Kabir, Hon. Abeji Leke Joseph, Hon. Olawuyi Olatunji Raheem, Hon. Ahmed Idris.

The judiciary includes the Hon. Bello Kumo, Hon. Ogene Victor Afamefuna, Hon. Manu Zoro Mansur, Hon. Agbedi Fredrick, Hon. Benson Babajimi Adegoke, Hon. Gbewfi Gaza Jonathan, Hon. Mamudu Abdulahi, and Hon. Sada Soli.

Electoral Matters comprised Hon. Ali Abdulahi Ibrahim, Hon. Tarkighir Dickson, Hon. Aliyu Muhktar Betara, Hon. Ofionu Goodwin Odey Ekpo, Hon Osoba Olumide Babatunde, Hon. Adegboyega Adefarati, Hon Oke Olubusayo Oluwole and Hon. Abiodun James Faleke.

Security Architecture has Hon. Isa Ali, Hon. Pondi Julius, Hon. Chinedu Nweke Ogah, Hon. Akpatason Peter, Hon. Olayide Adedeji Stanley, Hon. Ajang Alfred Iliya, Hon. Bob Solomon, Hon. Igariwey Iduma Enwo.

Gender Issues is composed of the Hon. Onanuga Adewunmi Oriyomi, Hon. Rotimi Akintunde Oluwaseun, Hon. Mohammed Audu, Hon. Fatima Talba, Hon. Zainab Gimba, Hon. Princess Miriam Odina, Hon. Akume Regina, and Hon. Ogbara Adetola Kafilat.

Devolution of Powers & Other Special Matters has Hon. Chinda Kingsley Ogundu, Hon Madaki Aliyu Sanni, Hon. Obed Paul Shehu, Hon. Amadi Akarachi Etinose, Hon. Fulata Abubakar Hassan, Hon. Kabir Amadu, Hon. Mohammed Danjuma Hassan and Hon. Francis Waive.

The Committee on Human Rights includes the Hon. Ozodinobi George Ibezimako, the Hon. Magaji Amos Gwamina, the Hon. Yusuf Rabiu, the Hon. Mohammed Abubakar Ahmed, the Hon. Sunday Cyriacus Omehia, the Hon. Ajiya Abdulrahaman, and the Hon. Dasuki Abdlsamad.

The Deputy Speaker assured that clear, actionable recommendations from the women’s summit held next week would be taken forward in the constitutional alteration exercise.

He added that the summit will help build political will and elicit commitments from political leaders and stakeholders.