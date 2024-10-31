The minister of information and national orientation, Muhammed Idris, has emphasised the media’s importance in the defence of Nigeria’s 24 years of uninterrupted democratic experience.

Idris stated this yesterday in Abuja when the executive council of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) paid him a courtesy visit to brief him on preparations for the 20th All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), scheduled to take place in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, from November 6–9, 2024.

“Nigeria’s democratic journey was hard fought by all, with the media playing a leading role in the struggle against military dictatorship. Therefore, 24 years later, the media should not be seen to be lowering their guard at this critical juncture. What it must do is sustain and reinforce its time-honored support for democracy,” he said.

Idris assured the NGE executives, led by its resident, Mr Eze Anaba, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government is fully committed to entrenching democratic values, particularly adherence to the tenets of press freedom.

Idris added that more than ever before, the media is seen as a beacon in prioritising the preservation of Nigeria’s democracy, peace, unity, and national security in their coverage of national issues.

The minister further explained that the reform agenda of the Tinubu administration is in full swing and urged the media to project positivity, asserting that Nigeria is on the path to a new era of socio-economic progress, though it comes with initial challenges.

He added that the Tinubu administration will continue to support the media through special interventions to ease the burdens associated with their operations, such as providing single-digit loans through the Bank of Industry.

Addressing the high cost of newsprint remains a top priority.

In his remarks, NGE President Anaba stated that the 20th ANEC in Bayelsa State promises to be a landmark event, with the theme Economic Growth and Development Strategies in a Resource-Rich Country, which he said aligns with Nigeria’s current realities and the urgent need for solutions.