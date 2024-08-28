The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has charged Air Component Commanders with intensifying efforts in ongoing operations and striking the terrorists.

A statement by the director of Public Relations and Information AVM Edward Gabkwet said Air Marshal Abubakar gave the directive while addressing all Air Component Commanders during a virtual meeting on 26 August 2024.

He highlighted the Air Component’s critical role in ensuring the nation’s safety and security.

He stated that their dedication and tactical efforts have led to a series of successful missions, eliminating key terrorist leaders, disrupting activities of oil thieves and pipeline vandals, and safeguarding key national assets.

He said, “The Service and the nation are proud of your achievements. Your relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to duty have not gone unnoticed, and the recent operational successes are a testament to your leadership and the professionalism of the men and women under your command. We must, however, continue to hit them hard until they succumb to our superior might.”

While acknowledging the successes, the CAS emphasised that the challenges were far from over and called on the commanders to maintain the momentum.

He urged them to remain vigilant and to continue leveraging intelligence, precision strikes, and collaborative efforts with sister services to neutralise remaining threats.

“We must not rest on our laurels. The security of our nation depends on our continued resolve and unwavering commitment. I charge you to intensify your efforts and push forward with more determination. The Nigerian Air Force will continue to provide all necessary support to ensure the success of our missions.” he said.

The CAS also reassured the Commanders of the NAF leadership’s commitment to their welfare and the provision of needed resources and equipment to enhance operational capabilities.

He expressed confidence in their ability to deliver on their mandate, stressing that the nation’s security and peace are paramount.

The statement said recent air strikes targeting terrorists in Zamfara, Katsina, and Kaduna, as well as oil thieves in Rivers and Imo States, have earned commendation from the CAS and other well-meaning Nigerians.

“While these efforts are commendable, the service remains committed to allocating even more resources across all theatres to restore peace across Nigeria, ensuring that citizens can pursue their lawful activities without fear for their lives or property,” it added.