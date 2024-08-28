Following records of devastating flood incidents across different communities in the state, which contaminated wells and other public water sources for domestic use, the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has initiated chlorination of wells in the affected communities to tame the spread of waterborne diseases.

The floods killed about three persons, washed the Kano-Maiduguri Road at Katagum LGA, destroyed the Bauchi-Jigawa Road and other minor roads, displaced several communities and washed thousands of farmlands in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the chlorination exercise in Bauchi on Tuesday, Director-General of BASEPA, Dr Mahmud Bose, said the exercise will reach all the affected areas as part of the agency’s effort to prevent the widespread water-related diseases.

Dr Bose further assured that the agency is always ready to ensure the environment’s safety, especially during tree planting exercises.

Director of Inspection, Enforcement and Compliance Usman Saleh, who will oversee the exercise, said the chlorine application will be by the water average per well, and the well will be safe to use after thirty minutes to one hour.