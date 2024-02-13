A Shari’a Court in the Kwana Hudu area of Kano metropolis has ordered the remand of Murja Ibrahim Kunya, a controversial TikToker, at the Kurmawa correctional facility in Kano State.

LEADERSHIP reports the arrest of Murja earlier on Tuesday by the Kano State Hisbah Board after weeks of manhunt for her and five other Tiktokers in the State.

She is accused of constituting herself into a public nuisance, indecency, and attempt to recruit young girls into prostitution. Consequently, the Court ordered that she be remanded until it reconvene on February 27, 2024.

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that Murja vehemently denied all charges against her during her appearance before the Shari’a Court on Tuesday.

The Kano State Hisbah Board had arrested Murja at her residence in the Tishama Hotoro area at 12:46am on Tuesday morning following a surge in complaints from community members, who expressed concerns over the perceived social media influencer’s negative influence on the youths.

Murja had recently posted a video on TikTok, claiming to exert control over all prostitutes in Kano State, asserting that they will all bow to her.

The development marks Murja Kunya’s second collision with the law and running battle with the Islamic Police Force in the State, otherwise known as Hisbah.

She was briefly detained in prison in February 2023. At that time, her case centered around a contentious social media content, which earned her serving a lighter punishment of community service.

Other Tiktokers on Hisbah’s radar along with Murja were Abubakar Ibrahim (G-Fresh), Sadiya Haruna, Ashiru Idris (Maiwushirya), Ummee Shakira, and Hassan Makeup.