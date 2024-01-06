Popular socio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu, has said that cooking does not qualify one a good woman.

Yesufu stated this while reacting to a viral post on X about a woman, identified as Deborah Loveth Olaki, who claimed to wake up at 4:50am to prepare lunch for her husband ahead of his departure for workplace.

The post, which garnered 21 million views, has stirred up arguments about household responsibility and entitlement.

On Thursday, the X user (@_Debbie_OA) wrote: “I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her, was the day I set my alarm for 4:50 am.”

The post sparked immense controversy with many social media users criticising her for being insecure and her husband for being swayed by something as simple as food.

“Cooking doesn’t make you a good woman nor does paying bills make you a good man.

“Too many women have been killed in Nigeria over cooking for it to be a trivial issue,” Yesufu wrote as she recounted several news reports to back up her claim.

Also, US-based Nigerian Professor, Uju Anya, criticised Deborah saying, “Madam, you went on the internet to say you’ll start waking up at 4 am to cook lunch for your husband because you fear long throat will drive him from begging to fucking his coworkers for food.

“Worry about your insecurity and dependence on a man you don’t trust, not who I’m with.”

However, a group of X users who were impressed by Deborah’s dedication have so far contributed over N2m to support her and her husband.