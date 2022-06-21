In Anambra State, a kilogramme (kg) of Liquidised Petroleum Gas (LPG) popularly known as cooking gas or domestic gas is currently sold between N850 and N900.

LEADERSHIP findings showed that while the product is sold at N850 per kg at gas plants, retailers sell at N900 per kg of cooking gas. About three weeks ago, the same kilogramme of the product was sold at N800 showing a latest increase of N50.

A consumer who simply identified himself as Mr Patrick urged the federal government to initiate deliberate measures to bring the price of the product down lamenting that the high cost of cooking gas has added to the hardship the citizens are already passing through.

“Cooking gas is the cheapest source of the domestic fuel which both the rich and the poor use, so, the price has serious effects on the economy of any household. The federal government should therefore address the increase in domestic fuel which has risen from about N240 per kg to about N900 in the last two years”, the father of four and a civil servant urged.