Plateau State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has warned that it will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people regarding the leadership of the party under Hon. Grace Zamfara.

LP also said those behind the plot should note that the party has gained the confidence of Plateau people to take the state to the promised land.

Addressing a press conference in Jos yesterday on behalf of the 17 local government chairmen of the party, Hon. Stephen James Agha, called on the national leadership of the party and security agencies in the state and Abuja to take note of these developments and arrest any group of individuals bent on causing disunity in the party.

He said there is a plan by some other parties to cause confusion in the Labour Party. He added that those who lost elections in the just concluded primaries are planning to create a purported list of executives to submit to the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We therefore state categorically that the state chapter of the Labour Party under the leadership of Hon. Grace Zamfara is the only authentic leadership structure that is known by the national headquarters. Therefore we pass a vote of confidence on the state working committee,” he said.