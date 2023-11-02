The Coalition For the Protection Of Democracy (COPDEM) has called for judicial amendments and electoral reforms to project rule of law and democracy in Nigeria.

The group made the call in reaction to the Supreme Court judgment which upheld the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, dismissing all appeals challenging the February 25 elections.

Addressing journalists on behalf of COPDEM, spokesperson of the group, Great Imo Jonathan, called on all Nigerians in authority to heed the call of Hon. Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad, to amend the laws and rescue our judiciary.

Jonathan said, “to a lay man, law is simply the ratification of those common convention, principles, ethics, and mores we have all chosen to live by as humans in a society.

“We make them into a document and create infrastructures and institutions to interpret them whenever there is need for clarity.

“Therefore, the court, as such institution, carries the burden of reminding us why we are humans and how far we have travelled from primitivity, as hunters, gatherers, wanderers that are not bound by laws but simply living in a Hobbesian state of nature.

“The law reminds of the need to set standards and follow them.

“We hereby call on all Nigerians in authority to heed the call of Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad, to amend the laws and rescue our judiciary.”