Cornerstone Insurance Plc said its ‘Oga Boy’ scheme is meant to set up apprentices when they regain freedom from their bosses.

This is even as the insurer unveiled a branch office at Alaba International Market, Ojo in Lagos State.

Speaking at the unveiling of the branch in Ojo, Lagos over the weekend, the managing director/CEO of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Stephen Alangbo , emphasised that, many business owners have fallen out with their apprentice due to their inability to settle them at the end of their training, noting that, ‘Oga Boy’ was designed to curb issues around business owners and their apprentices.

Stressing that the product would enable business ownerships save towards settlement of their apprentice, he listed other products of the firm to include: fire/ theft and group/personal life, savings products amongst others, saying, the personal/group life cover would provide benefits for beneficiaries of policyholders when they die.

Annuity products would be made available to the people which would help them save for a comfortable life in retirement, whilst education products would also be offered to them to enable them save towards the education of their children, he noted.

Disclosing that Cornerstone is prompt with payment of claims, he stressed that the firm does not have any unpaid claims in its record.

On the reasons for floating the Alaba market branch, Alangbo said, the opening of the branch was to bring insurance benefits closer to people at the grassroots.

“The company planned to open five branch offices this year, stressing that the Alaba branch office makes it the second, having opened the Lekki, Lagos office last week,” he said. The branch, he stressed, would provide people in the market and environ the company’s need based products, adding that, the company is in the area to provide protection and prosperity to the people.

He promised that the company would create prosperity for the people by ensuring that their claims are promptly paid, which would help restore them to the state they were before suffering a lose.

Echoing his submissions, the General Manager, Business Development Cornerstone Insurance Plc Charles Nwachukwu, said the branch office was strategically located in Alaba International Market, to help secure and promote businesses.

He submitted that the market last year generated businesses worth $4.7 billion, adding that a market with such potentials should not be left uninsured.

