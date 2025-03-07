Leading financial ecosystem, Coronation Group, has celebrated the success of the 2025 Lagos International Polo Tournament final.

The event, which showcased the very best of polo, brought together distinguished dignitaries and industry leaders from far and wide—including the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange, Jude Chiemeka.

In a final match that pitted Lagos MSR BuA against Lagos MSD BabyBear, the latter emerged as the deserving champions, captivating the audience with their skill and determination. The tournament provided a vibrant platform for networking and celebration, where guests had the opportunity to unwind and enjoy a world-class display of athleticism and strategy.

A highlight of the day was the trophy presentation ceremony, during which Coronation CEOs, including Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede – Managing Director/CEO Coronation Asset Management, Olamide Olajolo, CEO of Coronation Insurance Plc, and Wole Onasanya, Group Managing Director of Coronation Group, proudly presented the prestigious Coronation Silver Cup to MSD BabyBear. Their participation not only underscored our long-standing commitment to excellence but also demonstrated our resolve to drive transformational partnerships that contribute to sustainable wealth creation.

Reflecting on the event, Wole Onasanya remarked, “Our continued sponsorship of the Lagos Polo Tournament, particularly through the Coronation Silver Cup, is a powerful testament to our vision of transforming aspirations into enduring legacies. Today, as we celebrate a world-class tournament experience and witness MSD BabyBear’s exceptional victory, we are reminded that our mission extends beyond financial services—it is about forging lasting partnerships, empowering communities, and driving prosperity for our clients and Africa as a whole.”