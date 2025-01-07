The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, has assured Corps Members that the payment of their new monthly allowance of N77,000 will soon commence.

The Scheme disclosed this on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

The Director General made the announcement when he commissioned a 32-seater bus donated by Capital Express Insurance Company to the NYSC.

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed explained that the bus would help ease transportation challenges faced by Corps Members and some NYSC staff within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NYSC boss, who emphasised that his administration places high priority on Corps Members’ welfare, added that arrangements for the payment of the new monthly allowance for Corps Members has been finalised.

Speaking further, the Director General expressed his gratitude to the management of Capital Express Insurance for their generous contribution to NYSC.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Express Insurance Company, Mr. Matthew Ogwezhi, noted that the NYSC and his company have enjoyed a longstanding partnership, and that the donation was one of the benefits of this collaboration in support of the Scheme.

He also promised that Capital Express Insurance would consider additional areas of assistance to the Scheme in 2025.