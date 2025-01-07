The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has called for the relocation of headquarters of oil companies to oil producing areas even as it condemned what it described as longstanding systemic exploitation and marginalisation of the Niger Delta region.

The group, therefore, demanded a comprehensive action from President Bola Tinubu administration to address the issue.

Speaking at a briefing, NDYC National Coordinator, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, noted that decades of oil extraction from Niger Delta region have yielded immense wealth, yet the region remains impoverished, with degraded lands, polluted waters and impoverished communities.

According to him, non-oil producing states reap benefits from Niger Delta resources, enjoying taxes, infrastructure and economic opportunities.

“The era of silence and complacency is over. We demand immediate relocation of oil companies’ headquarters to oil-producing states and full activation of Warri and Sapele Seaports by Q1 2025.”

The NDYC also said it rejected existing arrangements perpetuating Niger Delta impoverishment even as it sought fair tax revenue distribution, with corporate taxes, VAT and royalties paid directly to host states; empowerment of Niger Delta states to monitor and regulate oil companies’ activities and decentralization of maritime operations, decongesting Lagos ports.

Uwejeyan stressed: “The Niger Delta has sacrificed too much. We will no longer tolerate economic sabotage, oppression and second-class citizenship.”

The NDYC also condemned the proposed Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), citing devastating impacts on higher education. It demanded policy reversal and reinstatement.

“Nigeria’s prosperity depends on fairness, respect and equity for all regions,” Uwejeyan emphasized. “We will remain vigilant and resolute until our demands are met.”