Osun APC Needs Repositioning Not Restructuring – Sen Ajibola

The immediate past Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State to join hands to reposition the party for the task of coming back to power in the state.

Basiru, while briefing journalists in Osogbo on his stewardship at the red chamber in the last four years, insisted that the party does not need restructuring but repositioning.

He noted that there is nothing to restructure because the structure on ground is built firmly on solid rock but that the entire machinery only requires repositioning.

He charged members of the party to cooperate with Professor Isaac Adewole-led repositioning committee set up by the leadership of the party in the state adding that he believe in the leadership of Chief Bisi Akande, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to leading the party to winning ways in the next round of elections.

“We also have responsibilities to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which success will greatly contribute to the success of our party in subsequent elections.”

On the status of the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in Osun APC, Basiru said Aregbesola, is no longer recognised as a member of the All Progressives Congress in the state.