Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service says it has not reduced the quantity and quality of food rations for inmates.

Spokesman of the command, Mr Godfrey Longdiem, stated this in Jos yesterday while reacting to media reports that inmates at the Jos Custodial Centre protested over shortage of food on Friday.

He added that instead, the command was planning to change inmates’ menu because of current hike in prices of foodstuffs.

“The command wishes to clarify that it has no intention or plan to reduce the quantity or quality of inmates’ ration, but to supplement their meals as a result of the hike in prices of foodstuffs.

“Inmates are normally served rice four times in a week. Contractors, however, complained about incessant increases in prices of food items, particularly that of rice and consequently, they requested to serve rice twice a week and supplement with another food.

“This request did not go down well with the inmates, but the situation was later brought under control without harm or injury to anyone,’’ he stated.

Longdiem called on Plateau residents and Nigerians in general to disregard media reports that suggested an attempted jailbreak at the Jos Custodial Centre. (NAN)