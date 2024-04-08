The immediate-past governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has pleaded not guilty to a fresh 26-count charge bordering on abuse of office brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The embattled former governor of the apex bank and his co-accused, Herry Omoile, were arraigned before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Monday.

They were accused of accepting gratification, accepting gifts through agents, corruption, and fraudulent property receipts.

Emefiele was also accused of conferring corrupt advantage on his associates contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act, 2000 in the charge filed on April 3 by the EFCC Prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN).

Recall that Emefiele is already being prosecuted by the EFCC at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja over allegations of fraudulent financial transactions during his time in office as CBN governor.

The proceedings are currently ongoing.

Details Later…