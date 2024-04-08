The Yobe State Executive Council has granted approval for a request for the award of prizes to the best performing Primary Healthcare Centres across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the council meeting chaired by the state deputy Governor Hon Idi Barde Gubana on behalf of Governor Buni at the government house Damaturu, the commissioner Ministry of Home Affairs Information and Culture, Hon Abdullahi Bego said the measure was meant to enhance primary healthcare services in the state.

Bego said, “Among the issues deliberated and approved by the council was a memo from the Hon. Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr. Muhammad Lawan Gana on “Primary Healthcare Leadership (PHC) Challenge” for local government councils in the state.

“The LGA PHC Leadership Challenge was launched and is being operated by UNICEF with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and oversight by the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency. The LGA PHC Leadership Challenge is one of 12 indicators for an award that could come to the Yobe State among the 36 states of the federation if LGAs in the state adhere to specific activity indicators that were designed to ensure improvement in Primary Healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.

“The State Executive Council also approved a recommendation that monetary awards be given to the best performing local government at the zonal and state levels for local governments that excel in the LGA PHC Leadership Challenge,” the commissioner disclosed.

He further said the council has also approved the establishment of three weather stations in Damaturu, Machina and Gulani LGAs to help with climate and agricultural issues and challenges at the cost of N189.9 million.

Speaking on the ongoing road projects in the state, Bego said, “You may also recall that the state government had earlier awarded contracts for the construction of some roads across the state. These include the10km Chumbusko-Tagali road; the 11.5km (left side) Damaturu-Kalallawa Dual Carriage way (which was revoked earlier); the 16km Nguru-Balanguwa road; and the 30km Balanguwa-Kumaganam road, amongst others.

“With regards to the Chumbusko-Tagali road, Council approved N1, 183, 077, 54375 as a variation on the cost earlier approved. As for the dual carriageway (left side) which is now to be carried out through direct labour by the Ministry of Works, the State Executive Council approved the sum of N1, 521, 262, 537.27 for the completion of the work. Council also approved the sum of N917, 083, 532.54 as a variation payment for the 16km Nguru-Balanguwa road and N4, 918, 560, 593.82 for the 30km Balanguwa-Kumaganam road.

“These approvals were done in consideration of the current inflationary trends in the economy, which have pushed the prices of goods and services higher than when the contracts were originally approved.”

The commissioner said the council also approved the sum of N225, 911, 843.39 for the rehabilitation and extension of the Banquet Multipurpose Hall, Government House Damaturu and another N345, 217, 652.50 for the provision of furniture and equipment for newly constructed apartment houses at the Presidential Lodge, Damaturu.