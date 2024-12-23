President Bola Tinubu has emphasised the need to tackle the root causes of corruption in Nigeria, advocating for systemic solutions that address the socio-economic factors driving the menace.

Speaking during his first presidential media chat on Monday night, Tinubu underscored the importance of improving living conditions, ensuring access to social amenities, and providing fair wages to reduce corruption in all its forms.

“Corruption in all ramifications is bad, but first of all, pay enough attention to the causes,” the President said.

He identified a lack of social amenities and inadequate funding for education as key factors that push people toward corrupt practices.

Tinubu highlighted the importance of ensuring that workers receive a living wage as part of his strategy to combat corruption.

“Pay them good and living wages. I increased the minimum wage, and to me, that is fighting corruption,” he explained.

The President stressed that creating an environment where citizens have access to basic necessities and opportunities will significantly reduce the temptation to engage in corrupt activities.

The president also reiterated his belief in the power of free market forces to address economic challenges, emphasizing that price control was not the solution to soaring prices of goods and services.

The President highlighted his administration’s approach to managing market dynamics, boosting agricultural productivity, and tackling corruption at its roots.

“I don’t believe in price control. It’s a question of supply and demand,” Tinubu stated.

He explained that increasing supply was key to stabilising prices, citing the fuel market as an example

“We just continue to supply the market. It will come to a stage where you cannot hoard no more. The economic variables will work against you,” he added.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to adapt to changing economic realities and to focus on learning how to manage resources more effectively.

The President also unveiled plans to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector, emphasising the importance of mechanised farming. “We will give more incentives to the farmer. Mechanized farming is better for us in Nigeria,” he said.

Tinubu revealed that over 2,000 tractors were set to arrive in the country as part of efforts to modernise farming and increase productivity. This, he noted, will help ensure food security and reduce the country’s reliance on imports.