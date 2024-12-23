President Bola Tinubu has defended the size of his cabinet, which consists of 48 ministers and several Special Advisers, saying it was necessary for effective service delivery.

Speaking during his first Presidential Media Chat held on Monday night at his Bourdillon Street residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, the president firmly stated, “I am not ready to shrink the size of my cabinet.”

Tinubu emphasised that the selection of the ministers was based on efficiency and the needs of the nation.

“I saw the need for them when I created the portfolios,” he explained.

“Nigeria is a large country. If you are to entertain over 200 million persons, calculate how many stewards will be required.”

The president reiterated that the number of ministers and advisers was crucial to effectively govern the country, affirming that he remained committed to maintaining a large team to meet the demands of the diverse nation.