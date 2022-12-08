Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State, Dr. Chidi Julius Lloyd, has called for partnership between the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) and security agencies to safeguard electricity installations in rural communities in the state.

He said the partnership, which will also include local vigilante groups and community stakeholders, will checkmate the activities of vandals and criminals who destroy the PHED properties and keep the electricity users in darkness.

Lloyd spoke yesterday at Emohua, the council headquarters, while signing a memorandum of understanding with the PHED, to have power restored to communities across the local government area through a collaborative effort between the council and the electricity company.

Communities in Emohua local government area have been out of power supply for over a period of time, due to the vandalization of hight tension line feeding the local government area from the Ahoada transmission station.

The council boss expressed optimism that a well coordinated surveillance will put an end to the incessant vandalization of electricity installations not only in the local government area, but across Nigeria.

He enjoined the PHED to fullfil their own part of the MoU to ensure that electricity is restored across Emohua local government area within the shortest possible time, in order to improve the socio-economic life of the people of the area.

Recall that Lloyd had through his administration’s electricity restoration programme donated transformers to communities with issues of power outage across the LGA before the vandalization of the Ahoada-Emohua high tension electricity line by suspected criminals.

The move for a memorandum of understanding between Emohua council and PHED to restore the vandalized electricity line feeding the entire Emohua LGA from the Ahoada transmission station was in line with the council chairman’s commitment to reposition the local government area for rapid development, through improved power supply.