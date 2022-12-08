The abducted Oloso of Oso Ajowa in Akoko Northwest local government area of Ondo State, Oba Clement Omoola Jimoh, has regained freedom after seven days in the kidnappers’ den.

Family sources said Oba Jimoh was released on Wednesday

and now under medical observation in an undisclosed hospital.

The monarch was forcefully whisked away by gunmen last week Thursday from his palace, leading to tension and anxiety in the ancient town of Oso-Ajowa and the entire Akokoland of the State.

It could not be confirmed if the ransom placed on Oba Jimoh was paid or not.

The abductors had demanded N100million and later reduced it to N10million.

Meanwhile, there was wild jubilation in Ajowa Akoko as the news of the monarch’s release filtered in.