The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has expressed concern over a fresh invitation by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to one of its Directors, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, over his claim of possible coup plotting by some unnamed Army Generals in cohort with the presidential candidate of the rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

LEADERSHIP reports that Fani-Kayode was invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday and was grilled for hours over the claim before he was asked to go home and subsequently return to the Secret Police this Wednesday as the security agency continues with its investigation.

However, a statement signed by the Director, media and publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, said the Council was surprised that the Police have also jumped into the same matter by inviting Fani-Kayode just about 10 days to the 2023 general election when he is most needed as its director of New Media.

“Despite the well-publicized invitation of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode by the DSS and the report that the secret police asked him to return for further investigation today, we were surprised that the police have also jumped into the same matter.

“On Tuesday the AIG Federal Investigation Bureau also invited Fani-Kayode for questioning.

“The APC-PCC is concerned about the latest invitation by another security agency, just some 10 days to the election, when he is most needed as our director of New Media.

“While we are not questioning the authority of the Police to invite our official, we want the Police to be mindful that the truth they seek to find is already being pursued by the DSS.

“They should allow the DSS to complete its investigation.

:Chief Fani-Kayode upon his first interview by the DSS, described the agency as “very professional”, in the way the operatives grilled him on a tweet accusing one of the opposition leaders of cooking something with the military authorities. The DSS at the meeting made it clear to him that the basis of his tweet, a newspaper report, was not correct.

“Fani-Kayode will have another round of grilling by the DSS today.

“We want the police to allow the investigation go its full course, so that they do not open themselves to suspicions that they were implementing an agenda scripted by the opposition.

“Chief Fani-Kayode is a respected Nigerian and had served his country as minister of aviation. He will be available any time to answer for his actions,” Onanuga stated.