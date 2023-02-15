Some residents of Ondo town in Ondo West local government area of Ondo State, on Wednesday, stormed the streets to protest the prolonged scarcity of new Naira notes and the rejection of old Naira notes by banks.

The residents, mostly youths, were seen marching to the street to stage a peaceful protest.

The protest which was taking place at the popular Akure Motor Park roundabout at the time of filing this report, has led to road barricades, leading to traffic gridlock on the road.

Bonfires were made on the road as men of the Nigeria Police Force were also seen on ground apparently to monitor the protest.

Also, in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, roads have been barricaded to protest the scarcity of the new Naira notes and rejection old higher banknotes by traders in Oloje and Oko-Olowo areas of the city.

The situation in Delta State was not so peaceful as youths were said to have set an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) on fire to protest their suffering arising from the scarcity of new Naira notes in Warri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details Later…