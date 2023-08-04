Coup: ECOWAS Borders To Niger Now Closed, Tinubu Tells Senate

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has informed the Senate that the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) borders are now closed to Niger Republic following the seizure of power by the country’s military.

Tinubu has also informed the Senate about the cutting off of electricity supply to Niger adding that more sanctions are underway.

The letter by Tinubu which was read on the floor of the apex legislative Chamber during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said the ECOWAS States will insist power returned to the democratically elected leaders of the country.

Aggrieved military junta, had on July 26, toppled the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, and took over the leadership of the country. The soldiers were his guards.

President Tinubu who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, had met with some other ECOWAS leaders on Sunday July 30th, to discuss appropriate ways to restore democracy in Niger.

The leaders of the West African regional bloc met to discuss sanctions to be imposed on the military officers who toppled Bazoum, to compel them return power to the ousted President.