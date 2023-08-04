Stop Speculations About Lagos Plane Crash, NSIB Warns Aviation Experts

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has cautioned stakeholders and professionals in the aviation industry to desist from speculations and making comments on the ill-fated Jabiru J430 aircraft, which occurred at Oba Akran area of Lagos, on Tuesday.

Speaking in Lagos, the spokesman of NSIB, Tunji Oketunbi, insisted that it was unprofessional to make categorical statements and comments on the cause of a serious incident or an accident when the investigators were yet to make their findings public.

He explained that as professionals, there are rules guiding accident reports, standards and recommended practices stipulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisations (ICAO).

He explained that ICAO Annex 13 outlines the processes leading to the conduct of an accident investigation, stressing that it says that preliminary report should be released within 30 days of the occurrence and final report within 12 months of the occurrence following the completion of investigation.

He assured that NSIB, as usual, would carry out a thorough investigation on the accident and release to the public workable recommendations to prevent reoccurrence.

Oketunbi warned that such speculations may ridicule the image of the country in the comity of nations and appealed to commentators on the accident to wait for the outcome of its investigation before going to the public with their personal opinions.