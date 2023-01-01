Tragedy struck a couple in Ogun State, on Sunday, as a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kehinde Fatinoye, alongside his wife, Bukola, died in a mysterious fire incident that engulfed their residence at the Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA) of Abeokuta metropolis, the State capital.

The incident, which occurred shortly after the couple returned from the Crossover Service to usher in the New Year at the early hours of on Sunday, also resulted in the kidnap of one of their children and housemaid.

The incident, however, is coming just as an 82-year-old retired athletic coach simply identified as Majekodunmi, was also feared dead in another inferno that ravaged his residence at the Federal Housing Estate, Olomoore, in the Abeokuta North local government area of the State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the assailants, suspected to be kidnappers, had invaded the Fatinoyes’ residence at around 3am and set the building ablaze, which resulted in the death of the CBN employee and his wife, who was a staff of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

A family source, who spoke with journalists, disclosed that the bandits threw the deceased’s son and housemaid into the Ogun River along the Adigbe-Obada corridor of Abeokuta town while escaping from the scene of their dastardly act.

An ace broadcaster and cousin to the late Fatinoye, Ambrose Somide, who spoke with journalists on Sunday in Abeokuta, said he could not fathom the reason for the dastardly act.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, however, disclosed that a suspect had been arrested in connection to the incident, stressing that the Command has commenced investigation on the matter.

“It is true that a couple was killed and set ablaze at their residence in Abeokuta, shortly after they returned from Crossover Service.

“One person has been arrested by our operatives in connection to the incident. We will get to the root of the matter, as investigation has since begun,” the PPRO added.