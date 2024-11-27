The Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Lagos State has apprehended a man identified as Chinedu Ernest Ngwaka and his wife, Janet Onyekachi Ngwaka for their alleged involvement in a fraudulent scheme amounting to N320,000,000.00.

Police Public Relations Officer of the FCID, ASP Aminat Mayegun confirmed the arrest of the couple while disclosing their involvement in the fraudulent scheme.

ASP Mayegun remarked that detectives from the Special Investigations Team of the Anti-Fraud Section attached to the FCID swiftly swung into an intelligence-led investigation after the receipt of a petition filed against the suspects by Mr Tochukwu Unachukwu.

According to her, “On the 9th of September 2024, the Nigerian Police Force received a petition addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, FCID Annex, Lagos, from Chinedu Laz and Partners (Deo Gratia Chambers) on behalf of Mr Tochukwu Unachukwu, the Managing Director of Casco Electronics Company Limited, against Chinedu Ernest Ngwaka and his wife, Janet Onyekachi Ngwaka, of being involved in a fraudulent scheme amounting to N320,000,000.00.

“The team reviewed relevant banking records and secured a Warrant of Arrest, which led to the apprehension of Chinedu Ernest Ngwaka, a self-acclaimed Licensed Bureau De Change (BDC) operator.

“Further investigation revealed that between March and May 2024, Mr Unachukwu made payments totalling N320,000,000.00 to Ngwaka and his wife through their company accounts, Edunaco Multiple Resources Limited and Bright Janes World for the procurement of USD 200,000 to facilitate the supply of goods from China.”

She, however, added that further intelligence uncovered fraudulent documents, including a telex confirmation from Zenith Bank, which purportedly shows the completion of the transactions in two USD 100,000 tranches in which the Chinese suppliers confirmed that no such funds were received.

The FCID’s spokesperson revealed that during the operation, the SIT recovered a black 2024 Toyota Hilux with a fraudulent Presidency number plate (02B679FG) from the suspect, Ngwaka, who falsely claimed to operate under the name Phobia BDC Ltd.

However, verification with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) confirmed that he had no association with the company in any form and that the company’s license has been revoked earlier in the year.

Mayegun added that items found with the suspect include, a fake Identity Card, purportedly issued by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment which fraudulently identifying Ngwaka as a consultant of the Ministry, while another letter of introduction addressed ‘To Whom It May Concern’, purportedly issued by the Head of Service of the Federation, seeking allocation of Presidency Number Plate to the suspect was also recovered from him while relevant authorities have confirmed the illegitimacy of the documents.

She added that investigation further revealed that a Toyota Hilux imported into Nigeria in June 2024 by Humble Autos, who sold the same to a local dealership, Don-Neiel Automobiles Nigeria was subsequently sold to Chinedu Ngwaka after he had engaged in the fraudulent transaction with Mr Unachukwu.

The Police image maker further narrated that several other petitions have been received against Ngwaka, including claims from Mr Moses Chizoba Enechukwu and Chinedu Nwaforcha, seeking the recovery of ₦1 billion and ₦840,000,000 respectively.

She added that upon the conclusion of the investigation, Ngwaka, along with his co-conspirators will be charged to court for prosecution.

Consequently, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in Charge of FCID, AIG Romokere Godgift Ibani, has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any similar fraudulent activities to the relevant authorities.

Citizens are further warned that anyone involved in such illegal activities will face the full consequences of the law.