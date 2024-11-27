President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Paris, France, for a three-day state visit on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Nigerian leader landed at Orly Airport in Paris at 5.10pm local time on Wednesday.

The visit aims to bolster political, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations, with a focus on partnerships in agriculture, security, education, health, youth engagement, innovation, and energy transition.

According to presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, will on Thursday be hosted at the historic Les Invalides and the Élysée Palace by President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. The reception will include formal ceremonies and bilateral meetings.

The visit will also feature discussions on enhancing youth-focused exchange programmes, particularly in automation, entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership.

“Both leaders will participate in political and diplomatic meetings highlighting shared values on finance, solid minerals, trade and investments, and communication,” the statement said. “They will also witness a session by the France-Nigeria Business Council, which oversees private sector participation in economic development.”

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and Brigitte Macron are expected to discuss efforts to empower women, children, and vulnerable groups under Nigeria’s First Lady’s pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).