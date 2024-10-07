The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Monday, discharged and acquitted former lawmaker who represented Kogi West District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye of charges bordering on attempted suicide and escape from custody.

Melaye was arraigned by the federal government on March 5, 2019, on a six-count charge bordering on attempted suicide, attempt to escape from custody, and damage to police property.

The former lawmaker allegedly committed the offenses on April 24, 2018, while being transported by the police to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The Kogi-born politician reportedly forced his way out of the vehicle and escaped.

The prosecution claimed that the senator sat on the ground, holding a substance in one hand, and threatened to drink it to harm himself, potentially causing trouble for the police officers.

He was further alleged to have broken the glass of the Toyota Hiace in which he was being conveyed to Lokoja with his elbow, causing damage to police property.

The prosecution stated that these actions violated Sections 148, 153, 173, 231, 326, and 327 of the Penal Code, presenting five witnesses and submitted 10 exhibits to support its case against the defendant.

Melaye pleaded not guilty to the accusation and filed a no-case submission through his counsel, Professor Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

In the ruling, Justice Oriji of the FCT High Court upheld Melaye’s no-case submission on two of the counts against him comprising threat to injure public officers and attempt to commit suicide and ordered him to enter his defense on the remaining four counts.

Justice Oriji held that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubts against Melaye in the remaining four counts.

He subsequently discharged and acquitted Melaye, holding that, “The verdict of the court is that the defendant is not guilty of the charges in courts 1,3,4 and 6.

“The defendant, Senator Dino Melaye is discharged and acquitted.”