Janice Small Combs, the mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has broken her silence following her son’s arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy, a prominent musician known for hits like “I’ll Be Missing You,” was detained last month and has remained in a Manhattan detention centre after being denied bail.

In a statement issued through her lawyer, Natlie G Figgers, Ms. Small Combs expressed her devastation over the accusations against her son, calling them “lies” and denouncing the “narrative created out of lies” that she felt has unfairly condemned him.

She acknowledged that while Diddy “had made mistakes in the past,” he is “not the monster they have painted him to be.”

“It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” Ms. Small Combs stated.

The statement was released just days after it was reported that more than 100 individuals could potentially come forward with additional accusations against the music mogul, alleging sexual assault, rape, and exploitation.

Diddy’s legal team has denied these allegations, branding them “false and defamatory.”

Diddy’s troubles began last year when his former partner, Cassie Ventura, accused him of rape and abuse.

Though the case was settled out of court the day after it was filed, it marked the beginning of a series of accusations.

Since then, Diddy has faced lawsuits from 12 other women, with allegations of drugging and assault. Federal agents conducted raids on his properties earlier this year, seeking evidence to build a criminal case against him.

In May, a video surfaced showing Diddy physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel room in 2016, further intensifying the controversy.

In her statement, Ms. Small Combs referenced the leaked footage, acknowledging that her son “may not have been entirely truthful” about the incident. She noted, “Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed.”

She went on to suggest that Diddy’s legal team opted to settle Ventura’s lawsuit as a pragmatic choice, fearing that a drawn-out court battle would only serve to fuel further allegations.

“This is why I believe my son’s civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end,” she stated.

Diddy himself issued an apology after the hotel incident, admitting, “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

In her concluding remarks, Ms. Small Combs emphasised that a single mistake did not imply guilt for the numerous allegations he now faces. “It is truly agonising to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions,” she lamented.

She suggested that some accusers might be motivated by financial gain, and expressed frustration that her son has been denied the opportunity to defend himself in court.

Diddy is expected back in court on October 9, where his lawyers will again push for his release on bail.

Prosecutors have argued against his release, citing concerns over his potential to obstruct the investigation.

They claim that he has “already tried to obstruct the government’s investigation,” by contacting victims and witnesses with misleading narratives.