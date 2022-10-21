Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed January 24, 2023 to hear a suit filed by a Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Mr Malcom Omirhobo, asking President Muhammadu Buhari, to grant his application for a licence to possess a AK-47 assault rifle to defend himself, his family and property against criminal and bandits attack.

The matter was adjourned to enable the plaintiff serve all court processes on the defendants.

Briefing journalists at the court premises, Omirhobo noted that he was disturbed by the rising cases of armed violence and kidnapping in Nigeria and needed to arm himself with the weapon.

He, however, faulted government’s refusal to grant him license to own assault rifle for self defence, asking the judge to declare that the action is unlawful and illegal.

Omirhobo argued that denying him the rights to own weapon is contrary to Section 3 of the Fire Arms Act Cap. F 28, Laws of the Federation 2004.

Omirhobo is also asking the court to order President Buhari and the Inspector General of Police IGP and all the commissioners of Police in Nigeria to renew all expired gun licenses upon application by the applicants to enable them exercise their fundamental rights as enshrined in the constitution from attacks of heavily armed criminals with AK-47.

The plaintiff sued the federal government, President Buhari and all the 36 state governors with their attorneys-general.

