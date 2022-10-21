Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of Salihu Baba Alkali as the executive chairman, Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue Service.

The secretary to the state government, Prof Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the governor’s approval, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

A retired director at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Salihu Alkali is a financial management and taxation expert. He is a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Certified National Accountants of Nigeria and Nigerian Institute of Management. He had previously served as executive chairman of Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue Service.

