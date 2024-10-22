The Gusau Division of the Federal High Court in Zamfara State has been asked to stop a former National Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Ali Odefa, from parading himself as a national officer of the party.

The plaintiff in the suit, Imam Auwal, a member of the party, prayed the court for an order compelling the party, which is the 1st Defendant, to adhere strictly to the provisions of Peoples Democratic Party Constitution in the running of its affairs and to steer clear of arbitrary actions that will amount to disregard for its own constitution.

He also prayed the court for “An order directing all organs of the 1st Defendant to cease and desist from treating the former National Vice Chairman (South East Zone) Mr. Ali Odefa as an officer of the 1st Defendant.

“An order compelling Mr. Ali Odefa to stop parading himself as an officer or member of the 1st Defendant, following his lawful suspension by his Ward Executive.”