The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association have been restrained from taking any step or industrial action to shut down or disrupt production activities at the Dangote Refinery.

The two bodies were stopped from embarking on any industrial strike through their members and agents pending the resolutions of a suit brought against them by Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Justice E. D Subilim of the National Industrial Court in Abuja issued the restraining order while ruling in an ex-parte motion brought before the court by Dangote Petroleum Refinery, MRS Oil Nigeria Limited and MRS Oil and Gas Company Limited.

The ex-parte motion marked NICN/ABJ/279/2024 was argued on behalf of the three applicants by George Ibrahim SAN of Ogwu James Onoja SAN and Law Firm, Abuja.

Dangote Refinery had in the motion prayed the court for an order of interim injunction restraining NUPENG, its members, agents or privies from embarking on any industrial action aimed at crippling, shutting down its operations or frustrating its business activities pending the determination of its motion on notice.

The Refinery also sought another order stopping Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association, its members, agents and privies from joining any strike orchestrated by NUPENG against it with a view to frustrating its business.

The oil company and the two other applicants similarly asked Justice Subilim to order the Association and its members to continue petroleum trucking services to them and the Nigerian public pending the hearing of their motion on notice.

The ex-parte motion was brought pursuant to Order 22 Rules 1, 2 and 3 as well as Order 17 Rules 1 and 4 of the Industrial Court and Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution.

Justice Subilim upon taking the argument of the senior lawyer, granted the request, restraining NUPENG and its members and agents from embarking on any form of strike action until the issues in dispute were resolved.

The Judge also stopped the Association and its members from joining or participating in any industrial action orchestrated by NUPENG against the three applicants with a view to frustrating their businesses.

Specifically, the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association and its members were to continue rendering their services to the applicants until all issues were resolved.