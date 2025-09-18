Academic staff of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) have recorded landmark achievements in research and innovation as some of them were awarded patent rights by the Federal Government.

According to a press statement by the director of Media and Publicity, NOUN, Ibrahim Sheme, leading the awardees is Dr. Musa Runde of NOUN’s Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, who in collaboration with colleagues across different faculties and institutions, secured two separate patents.

One of the patents is Haeme Detector for Postpartum Haemorrhage Patent, awarded to Dr. Musa Runde (Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science), Dr. Adaobi Mac-Ozigbo (Department of Business Administration, Faculty of Management Sciences), Dr. Oyewole Oyelami Abiodun (Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science), and Mrs. Eunice Olokona Opeyemi (Department of Nursing Sciences, Faculty of Health Sciences).

The invention introduces a Haeme Detector designed to assist in the rapid identification and management of postpartum haemorrhage, a life-threatening condition and one of the leading causes of maternal mortality.

The device has the potential to significantly reduce preventable maternal deaths in Nigeria and beyond.

The second patent is Method for the Extraction of Essential Oils Using Steam Extractor Coupled with Highly Efficient Cooling System, awarded to Dr. Musa Runde (Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science), Dr. Akeem B. Disu (Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science), Prof. Monioluwa Olaniyi (Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science), Dr. Gimba Usman (Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science), and Dr. Oria Vincent (National Research Institute for Chemical Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State).

This innovation presents an advanced technique for extracting essential oils through a steam extractor integrated with a highly efficient cooling system.

With applications in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and the food industry, the invention offers a cost-effective and sustainable approach to essential oil production.

The Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Olufemi Peters, expressed delight at the development, describing it as a major step in the university’s drive to promote research with tangible impact on society.

He requested that the patents be properly archived for institutional reference and future use.

Peters commended the ingenuity and collaborative spirit of the inventors, noting that such achievements highlight the NOUN’s role in shaping the future of scientific research and development in Nigeria.

He stressed the management’s commitment to supporting research that addresses pressing societal needs, while encouraging other staff and students to emulate this exemplary stride in innovation.

“These patents are not just a win for NOUN; they are a contribution to national development and a demonstration of how academia can respond to real world challenges with practical solutions,” he stated.