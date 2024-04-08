38-year-old Omobayo Godwins has been sworn in as the new deputy governor of Edo State following the impeachment of Comrade Philip Shaibu by the State House of Assembly over gross misconduct on Monday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the impeachment of Shaibu followed the adoption of the report of the seven-man investigative panel set up by the Assembly to probe allegations of misconduct against the former deputy governor.

Following his confirmation as the deputy governor-designate by the State House of Assembly same day, Omobayo Godwins was sworn in at about 1.30pm at the Government House in Benin City, the State capital at an event attended by supporters, State government functionaries and politicians.

Who Is Engr. Omobayo Godwins?

Engr. Marvellous Omobayo Godwins was born on July 19, 1986, in the Akoko Edo local government area of Edo State.

He hails from the same Edo North senatorial district of the State like his predecessor in office, Philip Shaibu.

A holder of a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng) Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Benin (UNIBEN), his expertise spans both critical infrastructure development and adept governance.

He is registered member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Omobayo’s engineering prowess is well recognised.

His tenure at Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited as a Senior Maintenance Engineer has been particularly impactful, where his leadership and technical skills have propelled the company’s operations and growth within the South-South region of Nigeria.

Beyond his professional achievements, Omobayo’s political endeavours in his local government area have solidified his reputation as a bridge-builder and a mobilizer. His ability to engage with the community, foster trust, and unite people towards common goals has distinguished him as a formidable political figure, often surprising his opponents with his strategic political acumen.

“The fusion of my engineering expertise and administrative experience equips me to contribute meaningfully to our state’s development,” he stated, underscoring his vision for a technologically advanced and administratively efficient Edo State.

His journey from the engineering corridors of Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited to the deputy governorship of Edo State exemplifies a blend of technical prowess and political sagacity, heralding a new era of leadership in the state.

Also, not many people outside Edo State knew that Omobayo was the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election for Akoko Edo Federal Constituency of the State. Not a few people are now wondering how he warmed his way into the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to the extent of getting the nod of powers-that-be to become the new deputy governor just a little over a year after the last elections. Perhaps, this was the confirmation of his talked-about political sagacity, but only time shall tell.