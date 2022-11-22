Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has declared Alhaji Isa Dogonyaro as the lawful candidate for the House of Representatives of the All Progressives Congress, APC, representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa state, in the 2023 general elections.

The court sacked Aminu Kanta who was declared the winner of the primary election in the state for submitting a false name.

He had previously claimed his name was Ahmed Mohammed but Dogonyaro challenged this claim in court and the court found out that he contested the primary election under a false name.

The plaintiff had approached the court, through his counsel, Sunusi Musa Esq., to decide whether or not by the combined provisions of Section 66(1)(i) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) (1999 Constitution) and Section 29(5) and (6) of the Electoral Act 2022, a candidate who has given false information in relation to his Constitutional requirements to contest an election is liable to be disqualified from contesting the said election.