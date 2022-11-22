Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has vowed to crack down the perpetrators of the recent killings in some villages of Bokkos local government area of the state.

Lalong made the vow when he met with stakeholders from the area.

They include traditional rulers, representatives of Ron and Fulani, security agencies, youth leaders, local government officials and elders.

He was distraught by the sad development which he described as a major setback for the restoration of peace in the state.

He sympathised with the people for their losses during the attacks and vowed that government would do everything within its power to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Governor Lalong said nobody had the right to kill or take the law into their hands to address grievances or injustice whether relating to destruction of crops or killing of cows which are often the main cause of tension in the area.

The governor said he had convened the stakeholders meeting to hear from all sides on how to address the spate of violence in the area as matter of concern to the government and people.

Lalong said while the government plays its part in ensuring that security prevails in Bokkos and other parts of the state by going after criminals, the people must be willing to expose criminals within them and also work together for peace and security.

The meeting later went into a closed-door session where the governor asked the stakeholders to speak freely and frankly to assist the government find solutions to the immediate and remote causes of the attacks.

At the end of the meeting, the governor assured the stakeholders that their submissions would be acted upon while a committee would be set up comprising representatives from Ron and Fulani communities who will work together.