Federal High Court sitting in Kano has affirmed Mohammad Sani Abacha as the duly-elected governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Kano State.

The trial judge, Justice A.M, Liman in his judgement yesterday evening nullified the primary election which produced Sadik Aminu Wali as Kano PDP governorship candidate and ordered INEC to expunge his name for Mohammad Abacha.

The judgement which was virtually delivered was earlier scheduled for 12.00 noon but was later shifted

Mohammed Abacha named INEC as the first defendant, Wali as the second defendant, PDP third while Wada Sagagi was the fourth defendant.

Commenting on the judgement, one of the counsel to the plaintiff, Barr. Sai’du Tudun Wada described it as apt and a victory for democracy.